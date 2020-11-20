Anitta has released a new remix of “Me Gusta” featuring Cardi B and 24kGoldn.

Anitta originally released “Me Gusta” with Cardi and Myke Towers in mid-September, which debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. The Brazilian singer’s gearing up to release her next album, which is executive produced by Ryan Tedder and set to release via Warner Records.

Anitta performed a medley of “Me Gusta” and the Brazillian classic “Mas, Que Nada” at the 21st Latin Grammy’s on Thursday. “Me Gusta” follows the release of her single “Tócame” from this summer, which features Arcangel and De La Ghetto.

Listen to “Me Gusta” up top.