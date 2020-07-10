Brazilian singer Anitta has released her new single and accompanying video for “Tócame,” featuring Arcangel and De La Ghetto.

Directed by Giovanni Bianco, the video uses visual effects to show the three singers' respective “at home” performances, which are projected onto buildings. Throughout the visual, we also see scenes of people happily dancing along to the song at their homes.

“Tócame is reggaetón with such a sensual and irresistible rhythm,” Anitta said in a press release. “The music highlights the importance of getting to know each other and understanding exactly what pleases us. It’s feels even more special to share it with Arcangel and De La Ghetto.”

The visual arrives on the heels of Anitta’s signing to Warner Records. Ryan Tedder—who produced the song—is also the executive producer for Anitta’s forthcoming album.

Watch the video for “Tócame” above.