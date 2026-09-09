Style

Bottega Veneta Unveils Winter 2026 Campaign That's an Ode to Milan

Juergen Teller photographs Louise Trotter's Winter 2026 collection across Villa Terenzio and Fondazione Pagani.

Bottega Veneta
(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP via Getty Images)

Bottega Veneta's Winter 2026 campaign has been released, and the stylish new campaign, photographed and directed by Juergen Teller, is a love letter to Milan.

The 20-image series was conceived as an artistic project built around creative director Louise Trotter's view of the city as someone who lived in it.

According to a press release, Milan “reveals a pronounced contrast between brutalism and sensuality, with monumental structures giving way to moments of intimacy and unexpected softness.”

Teller's lens moves across intimate interiors, open-air sculptures, and the city’s natural landscapes.

As for what’s being shown in the pictures, Bottega’s winter looks are on display, which are inspired by Milanese styles of dressing. These pieces feature a lot of fur, silk, and technical fibers.

The campaign is shot through a number of locations, including Fondazione Pagani and Villa Terenzio, showcasing different sides of Milan without committing to a single architectural focus.

The campaign follows Teller's Fall 2026 shoot for the house, which took place across Venice.

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