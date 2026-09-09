Bottega Veneta Unveils Winter 2026 Campaign That's an Ode to Milan

Bottega Veneta's Winter 2026 campaign has been released, and the stylish new campaign, photographed and directed by Juergen Teller, is a love letter to Milan.

The 20-image series was conceived as an artistic project built around creative director Louise Trotter's view of the city as someone who lived in it.

According to a press release, Milan “reveals a pronounced contrast between brutalism and sensuality, with monumental structures giving way to moments of intimacy and unexpected softness.”