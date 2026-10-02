Sasha Keable Turns Breakup Sex Into a Flex on New Single "Options"

"Calling you so we can have some breakup sex / Don't look at me crazy when I'm in your bed," Keable sings, acknowledging the not-so-healthy post-breakup reunion while positioning herself as the one setting the terms.

On Thursday (October 1), the British-Colombian R&B singer took to Instagram to share news of the track which hears her mourn a fractured relationship while being honest about what can come after.

Sasha Keable has released "Options," a playful new single that explores the complex aftermath of a breakup — watch the video below.

Shot in Colombia, the video was directed by Josefina Santos with creative direction from Michelle Helena Janssen.

In her IG post, the singer thanked a variety of people responsible for putting the track together, including her love interest in the video, Cozy. "Thank you to my baby @cozysznnnn for being so gorgeous and letting me kiss her all day," she wrote.

The single arrives at the end of a breakout year for Sasha Keable, where she collected two MOBO nominations, her first BRIT Awards nod, a BBC Radio 1 Sound of 2026 mention, and more than 200 million global streams, plus an acclaimed NPR Tiny Desk performance.

"Options" follows ACT II, the expanded 12-track continuation of her act right EP that arrived in February. The deluxe added five songs, among them "Ceiling Fan," "Nobody," and "Heal Something," pushing further into love, heartbreak and self-preservation.

As far as live performances go, Keable is set to perform on SNL UK on October 10. Less than two weeks later, she'll join Corinne Bailey Rae, Jorja Smith, Jessie Reyez, FLO, Lianne La Havas, Yebba, and more at London's Roundhouse on October 21 for a one-night 20th-anniversary live celebration of Amy Winehouse's Back to Black, with covers hand-picked by original producers Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi.