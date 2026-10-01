Wale Turns Olivia Dean's "Man I Need" Into Post-Breakup Anthem

The freestyle comes nearly a year after Wale’s eighth studio album, Everything is A Lot.

The lyrics focus on a lingering breakup and mistrust of other women.

Wale has released freestyle “Talk to Me,” rapping over the instrumental from Olivia Dean's "Man I Need.”

Wale returned to his freestyle roots over production from Olivia Dean’s smash hit “Man I Need.” On Wednesday (Sept. 30), the DMV rapper dropped “Talk to Me” via social media, with the song extensively sampling Dean’s 2025 single along with some of her vocals.

“I do understand, but what made me look stupid is you don’t look sad or nothing/Chilling and posting whatever/You nonchalant and all that I am, I suffer,” Wale raps.

The freestyle comes months after Wale released his eighth studio album, Everything Is a Lot, which features Leon Thomas, Nino Paid, Ty Dolla Sign and more.