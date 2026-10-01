Music

Wale Turns Olivia Dean's "Man I Need" Into Post-Breakup Anthem

The rapper dropped the surprise "Talk to Me" freestyle months after the release of his eighth album, 'Everything Is a Lot.'

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Wale attends the premiere of Lionsgate's "Michael" at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Wale has released freestyle “Talk to Me,” rapping over the instrumental from Olivia Dean's "Man I Need.”
  • The lyrics focus on a lingering breakup and mistrust of other women.
  • The freestyle comes nearly a year after Wale’s eighth studio album, Everything is A Lot.

Wale returned to his freestyle roots over production from Olivia Dean’s smash hit “Man I Need.”

On Wednesday (Sept. 30), the DMV rapper dropped “Talk to Me” via social media, with the song extensively sampling Dean’s 2025 single along with some of her vocals.

I do understand, but what made me look stupid is you don’t look sad or nothing/Chilling and posting whatever/You nonchalant and all that I am, I suffer,” Wale raps.

The freestyle comes months after Wale released his eighth studio album, Everything Is a Lot, which features Leon Thomas, Nino Paid, Ty Dolla Sign and more.

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