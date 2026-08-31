OutKast Team Up With Soccer Nonprofit for 'ATLiens' 30th Anniversary Jerseys

Big Boi brought the kits directly to the players, showing up at a scrimmage to hand out the jerseys, sign autographs, and meet with young athletes on the field.

Big Boi and André 3000 have partnered with soccer culture brand MUNDIAL and nonprofit Soccer in the Streets to produce official ATLiens jerseys for youth soccer teams in East Point. A portion of proceeds from worldwide jersey sales will benefit Soccer in the Streets, according to the MUNDIAL website .

OutKast, 30 years after the arrival of their second album ATLiens , is marking the milestone in East Point, Atlanta, with the release of a new soccer jersey.

"Outkast birthed ATLiens 30 years ago and we are bringing it full circle by supporting a new generation of ATLiens," a post shared by the duo read on Instagram.

The jersey design pulls from both the album's visual identity and the oversized, boxy soccer shirts that defined the 1990s. Details include a large collar, repeating ATLiens "A" taping down the sides, and a glow-in-the-dark sponsor logo across the chest. Elements drawn from the album's iconic artwork are woven throughout, alongside imagery celebrating Atlanta.

East Point holds particular weight for this collaboration. It is where Big Boi AND Three Stacks crossed paths as students at Tri-Cities High School, and Soccer in the Streets has operated a StationSoccer field at the East Point MARTA station since 2019.

Kaseem Ladipo, executive director of Soccer in the Streets, called the moment personal. "As an Atlanta native and huge OutKast fan, I could not be more thrilled to have Big Boi share his passion for youth on our platform," he said. "Soccer continues to grow as a great connector of people in Atlanta and this initiative only exemplifies how powerful this support truly has become."

Ladipo added that the partnership carries weight beyond the kits themselves. "As our youth teams grow, develop their talents, and discover how far soccer can take them, they'll carry the spirit and legacy of being ATLiens with them."