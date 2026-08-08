Killer Mike Confirms Second André 3000 Collab Is 'Absolutely' Still Coming

Killer Mike has confirmed that a previously mentioned collaboration with Andrê 3000 is still set to be released.

In a new interview with Red Bull Music, the Atlanta rapper shared that a second record with the OutKast legend remains in the pipeline. "Yes, it's coming, absolutely," he said, before adding one caveat: "Well, so long as Dre doesn't say it can't come."

Mike first revealed the existence of the track, which has been sitting in the vault for a few years, during a visit to The Breakfast Club back in 2023, the same day his critically-acclaimed MICHAEL album dropped. He described it as a 12-minute song split between a seven-minute André verse and a five-minute Killer Mike verse.

At the time, he pegged the release to commercial performance, telling the hosts he'd be back the following year if the album hit number one and kept the label happy. MICHAEL more than cleared that bar, with the record sweeping the rap categories at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, taking home Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album.

Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God, who said he's heard the collaboration, called it the greatest hip-hop record he had ever heard in his life.