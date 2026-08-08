Killer Mike Confirms Second André 3000 Collab Is 'Absolutely' Still Coming

Key Takeaways
- Killer Mike says his long-rumored 12-minute collab with André 3000 is "absolutely" still coming, as long as Dre doesn’t pull the plug on it.
- The track, first teased during his 2023 Breakfast Club interview, features a seven-minute André verse and a five-minute Mike verse, and was originally tied to the commercial success of MICHAEL, which went on to sweep the rap categories at the 66th Grammys.
- In the same Red Bull Music interview, Mike teased that his next solo album MICHAEL II is nearly done, with Mike Will Made-It among the producers he’s working with.
Killer Mike has confirmed that a previously mentioned collaboration with Andrê 3000 is still set to be released.
In a new interview with Red Bull Music, the Atlanta rapper shared that a second record with the OutKast legend remains in the pipeline. "Yes, it's coming, absolutely," he said, before adding one caveat: "Well, so long as Dre doesn't say it can't come."
Mike first revealed the existence of the track, which has been sitting in the vault for a few years, during a visit to The Breakfast Club back in 2023, the same day his critically-acclaimed MICHAEL album dropped. He described it as a 12-minute song split between a seven-minute André verse and a five-minute Killer Mike verse.
At the time, he pegged the release to commercial performance, telling the hosts he'd be back the following year if the album hit number one and kept the label happy. MICHAEL more than cleared that bar, with the record sweeping the rap categories at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, taking home Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album.
Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God, who said he's heard the collaboration, called it the greatest hip-hop record he had ever heard in his life.
André 3000's previous Killer Mike feature, "Scientists & Engineers" from MICHAEL, was his first guest appearance since Kanye West's "Life of the Party" in 2021. However, his track with Mike almost didn't happen — André had doubts about his verse while overseas in Japan, but called back to confirm once he heard Eryn Allen Kane's hook on the finished version.
Beyond the André collab, Killer Mike teased in his Red Bull Music interview that his next solo record, MICHAEL II, is close to completion. "This next record, the next MICHAEL, will be out sooner rather than later," he said, naming Mike Will Made-It as one of the producers currently in the studio with him.
Mike's Red Bull interview was tied to his new freestyle with T.I. and Domani for the brand's Spiral series. You can check it out above.