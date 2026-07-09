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Kodak Black Seemingly Proposes 'KKK' Name for Hypothetical Supergroup f/ Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar

There's currently no indication the group is an actual, active project for the artists.

Kodak Black in a plaid outfit with jewelry, Kanye West in black with sunglasses, and Kendrick Lamar in a tuxedo and bow tie.
Images via Getty/Jamie McCarthy, Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/The Recording Academy, & Getty/Lester Cohen/The Recording Academy

Kodak Black appears to have a provocative idea for what a hypothetical supergroup featuring himself, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and Kendrick Lamar should be called.

In a clip currently making the rounds on X, and seemingly taken from a recent Twitch stream, the Floridian artist proposed “KKK” as the banner under which such a union should fall if it ever comes to fruition.

“Me, Kanye, and Kendrick, bruh? You know what our group called? KKK,” Kodak said, as seen below. “We the KKK, bruh, cause like, we woke. Like, we pro-Black. I mean, we woke, bruh. We woke. And we smart. And we Jew. We Black Jews. We Israelites, you feel me? My father named Davis, so I’m a Star of David. You feel me? You get it?”

To be clear, there is zero indication that this seemingly proposed supergroup is a real thing. It’s also not entirely clear whether Kodak was speaking about a supergroup at all, or if the “KKK” name was meant for the three of them more generally.

However, Kodak has collaborated with both artists separately in the past, including on Ye’s Vultures 2 and Kendrick’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers albums. Notably, he previously used Ku Klux Klan imagery in the video for his 2017 Hot 100 hit “Tunnel Vision,” which depicted a KKK member hanging from a cross.

In June, Kodak surprise-dropped a new mixtape, dubbed Kodak The Blessing, to mark his 29th birthday. Ye, meanwhile, is currently fresh off sharing the deluxe edition of Bully, originally released in the wake of a full-page Wall Street Journal ad in which he stated he is “not a Nazi or an antisemite” and expressed a desire to earn forgiveness from the public for his past remarks.

As for Kendrick, he last rolled out a new full-length with 2024’s Grammy-winning GNX.

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