Karol G Knocks Herself Off No. 1, Earns Her 11th Latin Songs Chart-Topper

Key Takeaways
- Karol G replaced herself atop Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart as "Bby Wow" with Judeline and Rusowsky jumped from No. 5 to No. 1, earning her an 11th chart-topper.
- The track logged 6.1 million U.S. streams, reached No. 38 on the Hot 100 and No. 37 on the Global 200, while "Ahí" featuring Drake fell to No. 4.
- The surge extends the momentum of No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, which debuted at No. 1 on Top Latin Albums and No. 8 on the Billboard 200.
Karol G is now competing with herself at the top of the charts — and winning.
"Bby Wow," the singer's collaboration with Spanish artists Judeline and Rusowsky, jumped from No. 5 to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart dated August 29, bumping her own "Ahí" featuring Drake out of the top spot. The move gives Karol G her 11th Hot Latin Songs chart-topper.
The last act to pull off the same feat was Bad Bunny, whose "Nuevayol" gave way to his own "DtMF" in January 2025. Among women, the previous self-replacement at No. 1 was Karol G herself in September 2023, when "Qlona" with Peso Pluma knocked out "Mi Ex Tenía Razón."
"Bby Wow" racked up 6.1 million official U.S. on-demand streams during the August 14-20 tracking week, per Billboard. "Ahí" slid four positions to No. 4 after a 30 percent streaming dip, logging 4.2 million U.S. streams in the same period.
Beyond Hot Latin Songs, the track made a matching 5-1 leap on Latin Streaming Songs, debuted at No. 34 on the all-genre Streaming Songs chart, and surged from No. 73 to No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 — Karol G's highest placement on that chart in two years.
Globally, "Bby Wow" climbed from No. 171 to No. 37 on the Billboard Global 200 with 17.9 million worldwide streams, and debuted at No. 41 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. The song also hit No. 1 on Hot Latin Rhythm Songs, marking the first chart-topper on that tally for both Judeline and Rusowsky.
"Everything around 'BbY WOW' has happened so fast that I'm still processing it," Judeline said in a statement to Billboard. "I'm so thankful to Karol for giving me this opportunity, and to everyone who has embraced the song. Seeing how far it has traveled in such a short time is something I never could have imagined."
The chart run is the latest surge tied to Karol G's sixth studio album, No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, released August 7 after a nine-day pre-release window. The record debuted at No. 1 on Top Latin Albums — her fifth straight debut at the summit — and entered the all-genre Billboard 200 at No. 8 with 50,000 equivalent album units. At peak rollout, 13 tracks from the project appeared on Hot Latin Songs in a single week.
"Ahí" had itself arrived at No. 1 by dethroning Bad Bunny's "DtMF" after a record 72 non-consecutive weeks atop Hot Latin Songs, with Drake delivering Spanish-language verses on the track.