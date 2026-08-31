Karol G Knocks Herself Off No. 1, Earns Her 11th Latin Songs Chart-Topper

The surge extends the momentum of No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, which debuted at No. 1 on Top Latin Albums and No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

Karol G is now competing with herself at the top of the charts — and winning. "Bby Wow," the singer's collaboration with Spanish artists Judeline and Rusowsky, jumped from No. 5 to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart dated August 29, bumping her own "Ahí" featuring Drake out of the top spot. The move gives Karol G her 11th Hot Latin Songs chart-topper.

The last act to pull off the same feat was Bad Bunny, whose "Nuevayol" gave way to his own "DtMF" in January 2025. Among women, the previous self-replacement at No. 1 was Karol G herself in September 2023, when "Qlona" with Peso Pluma knocked out "Mi Ex Tenía Razón."

"Bby Wow" racked up 6.1 million official U.S. on-demand streams during the August 14-20 tracking week, per Billboard. "Ahí" slid four positions to No. 4 after a 30 percent streaming dip, logging 4.2 million U.S. streams in the same period. Beyond Hot Latin Songs, the track made a matching 5-1 leap on Latin Streaming Songs, debuted at No. 34 on the all-genre Streaming Songs chart, and surged from No. 73 to No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 — Karol G's highest placement on that chart in two years.