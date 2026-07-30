Is Molly Santana and North West's Kimokawaii Tour Canceled? (UPDATE)

“I was really excited to go on tour w molly santana[.] sadly it isn’t happening anymore but i have something special for u guys. see ya soon,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. You can view it below.

UPDATED 7/15, 7:35 a.m. ET: On Thursday night (July 30), North West confirmed that her tour with Molly Santana “isn’t happening.”

See original story below:

The Kimokawaii Tour co-headlined by Molly Santana and North West seems to have been scrapped entirely, with all the dates now marked canceled across ticketing platforms.

Less than a week before the tour was set to open Aug. 5 in Dallas, Ticketmaster listings for stops from Dallas and Houston to Toronto and Los Angeles all carry the same "Cancelled" designation. The AXS page for the Aug. 27 Los Angeles show at The Novo also has a cancellation notice. In addition, the tour webpage was taken offline on Thursday (July 30).

Santana and West had announced the 14-date run on June 16.

The tour took its name from a Japanese phrase translating to "gross-cute" and would have marked North West's first headline outing, arriving roughly three months after she released her debut EP, N0rth4evr.