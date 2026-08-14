According to the reporting, Johnson and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, will be seeking another manufacturer to produce products from their Project Rock brand. Under Armour will continue to distribute Project Rock products until October.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to end his 10-year partnership with Under Armour through his Project Rock training brand. News of the split was first revealed by WWD on Thursday.

Project Rock entered its partnership with Under Armour in Jan. 2016, and a year later the brand began releasing performance training apparel. In 2018, the brands released the Project Rock 1 sneaker and have since introduced eight Project Rock models.

“After an impressive 10-year run, Under Armour and Dwayne Johnson are bringing our partnership to a natural conclusion,” Under Armour said in a statement to WWD. “As we sharpen our focus and strengthen our core business, we’re creating a more unified expression in our train category. We’re incredibly grateful to DJ and his entire team for their partnership, friendship, and everything we’ve built together over the past decade. We wish him and his team nothing but continued success.”

Johnson and Project Rock are the latest high-profile partners to exit the brand in the last 12 months. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry also departed from the brand back in November 2025 before signing an endorsement deal with Li-Ning in June.