In previous years, it had become a common scene during the summer for a Ben Simmons shooting hype video to hit social media. However, Simmons took the 2025-26 NBA season off to return to 100% health. And now, with Simmons making the push for an NBA comeback, things feel normal again thanks to the latest clip of the 30-year-old former No. 1 overall pick on social media.

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The Latest Report on Ben Simmons’ NBA Comeback

The current wave of optimism is fueled by the report from early this week regarding Simmons’ push to return to the league, courtesy of ESPN’s insider Marc J. Spears. According to Spears, Simmons is currently participating in a player-led minicamp with the Australian national team in Melbourne, and more importantly, he is doing so without any physical restrictions. Simmons reportedly paid his own way to attend the camp as he eyes a roster spot for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. But it’s the NBA implications that are turning heads. Spears noted that a coach who recently worked out the three-time All-Star claimed he has "regained his athleticism" and feels the best he has in years. Simmons entered the NBA with an incredible amount of hype, becoming the No. 1 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers and going on to be named the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year. He was also named a three-time NBA All-Star from 2019 to 2021 and made the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team in 2020 and 2021.

However, that’s when things began to take a turn. Simmons rarely shot from beyond the arc or even attempted many jumpers, something that frustrated fans significantly. He also battled injuries during his final two years in Phillly, playing in just 57 and 58 regular season games. This culminated in a moment where Simmons appeared to pass up an open layup in the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks in a pivotal Game 7, which they went on to lose. He then held out from the Sixers the following year while seeking a trade. His career after was filled with injuries, and he’s played 51 or fewer games in each year since. Simmons was also criticized for his easygoing demeanor, leading to questions about his work ethic and love for the game. And back in 2024. Shaq called Simmons “a bum” on an episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk. However, that hasn’t stopped NBA front offices from showing interest in his potential comeback. Spears cited that several NBA front offices have expressed genuine interest, with at least one Western Conference squad extending a training camp invite. Simmons is reportedly open to signing a veteran minimum contract. This move essentially sets up a low-risk, potentially high-reward opportunity for any team interested in Simmons. During Simmons’ time away from the NBA, he turned his competitive side to the ocean, becoming the controlling operator and majority owner of the South Florida Sails, a franchise in the Sport Fishing Championship (SFC), a professional offshore saltwater fishing league which was founded in 2021, as Spears previously revealed.

His jump into the competitive fishing world has apparently gone well, as Simmons helped lead the South Florida Sails to a first-place finish at the Sport Fishing Championship’s Blue Marlin Open at Walker’s Cay in the Bahamas.

The Viral Workout Clips and Potential Fits

Of course, it wouldn't be a true Ben Simmons comeback without the aforementioned workout clip. With that said, Simmons appears to be moving well in the video, and while that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be an easy return to playing at NBA speed, it is a good sign. As for his jump shot, well, that’s not even worth the discussion, at least until Simmons potentially returns to an NBA roster.