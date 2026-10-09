Music

Grammy Museum Announces Latin Music Appreciation Day

The schedule includes a children's and family program led my Lucky Diaz, as well as a Crear Música-curated live performance, and more.

Grammy Museum.
Mat Hayward/The Recording Academy

Key Takeaways

  • The Grammy Museum will host Latin Music Appreciation Day on November 8 at its L.A. Live location, with programming from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.
  • The all-ages lineup includes a Lucky Diaz family program, salsa and bachata lessons from 3rd Street Dance, a Crear Música-curated performance, and a DJ set.
  • The event comes free with paid museum admission, while optional RSVPs give guests priority entry.

The Grammy Museum is gearing up to host a Latin Music Appreciation Day, with a full schedule guaranteed to excite fans of the culture.

Set to take place November 8, doors open for check-in at 10 A.M., with programming running from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. at the Museum's L.A. Live home at 800 W Olympic Blvd.

Lucky Diaz will lead a children's and family program from 11 A.M. to noon, after which 3rd Street Dance will take over at 12 P.M. for an hour of salsa and bachata lessons. A live performance curated by Crear Música follows from 1 to 2 P.M., and a DJ set closes things out from 2 to 4 P.M.

Activities are spread across the building, including the Clive Davis Theater and the Ray Charles Terrace, and guests can work the Museum's exhibits and interactive spaces into the day between sets.

All of it is included free with a paid general admission ticket. RSVPs are encouraged rather than required, and guests who RSVP get priority entry. You can get museum admission tickets here, and then RSVP for the Latin Music Appreciation Day here.

Crear Música, the group behind the afternoon performance, is the Recording Academy's dedicated hub for Latin creators and one of eight DREAM Network groups. It launched during Latin Grammy Week 2025 and was built with the Academy's Los Angeles Chapter, the Latin Recording Academy, and SESAC Latina.

"Crear Música is more than a celebration, it's a commitment," Qiana Conley said of the network's launch. "For the first time, all Latin Recording Academy Voting Members were invited to join the Recording Academy, an important step toward a more inclusive and representative membership body."

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