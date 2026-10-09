Grammy Museum Announces Latin Music Appreciation Day

The Grammy Museum is gearing up to host a Latin Music Appreciation Day, with a full schedule guaranteed to excite fans of the culture.

Set to take place November 8, doors open for check-in at 10 A.M., with programming running from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. at the Museum's L.A. Live home at 800 W Olympic Blvd.

Lucky Diaz will lead a children's and family program from 11 A.M. to noon, after which 3rd Street Dance will take over at 12 P.M. for an hour of salsa and bachata lessons. A live performance curated by Crear Música follows from 1 to 2 P.M., and a DJ set closes things out from 2 to 4 P.M.

Activities are spread across the building, including the Clive Davis Theater and the Ray Charles Terrace, and guests can work the Museum's exhibits and interactive spaces into the day between sets.

All of it is included free with a paid general admission ticket. RSVPs are encouraged rather than required, and guests who RSVP get priority entry. You can get museum admission tickets here, and then RSVP for the Latin Music Appreciation Day here.