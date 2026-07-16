‘LatinoLife In The Park’ To Celebrate 10 Years With Major London Festival

LatinoLife in the Park has grown from a small community celebration into the UK’s biggest single-day Latin music festival, marking its 10th anniversary in London on July 19, 2026.



Founded by Venezuelan-born José Luis Seijas and Amaranta Wright from Argentina, the festival was born from a passion for showcasing Latin culture and creating opportunities for UK-based Latin artists. What began in 2016 as a neighbourhood event in Hornsey Town Hall, North London, quickly gained momentum thanks to its vibrant mix of music, dance, food, film, workshops and community activities.



Despite limited funding and a tiny organising team, the festival expanded year after year, moving first to The Scoop near Tower Bridge, then to Finsbury Park, and now to Walpole Park in Ealing. Along the way, LLITP has overcome financial challenges, the pandemic, venue changes and even torrential weather, but has continued to come out the other side stronger each year. Today, LLITP is recognised as the UK’s only Latina-run National Portfolio Organisation, as well as its only Latin Music Talent Development Partner, championing homegrown Latin talent while celebrating the diversity of Latin American cultures.



Taking place on Sunday 19th July at London’s Walpole Park, festival-goers can enjoy live performances from Puerto Rican salsa legend Rafu Warner, acclaimed Argentine jazz pianist Hernán Jacinto, Mexico's Compañía Folklórica de Bernal, and a host of the UK's leading Latin artists, including the likes of Broken Pen and Yxng Dave. The programme also features salsa, mariachi, Afro-Peruvian, jazz, folk and urban Latin performances, alongside colourful dance parades, immersive cultural experiences, authentic Latin American street food, DJs, dance workshops, family activities and celebrations of the rich traditions and cultures of Latin America.

“I am delighted that LatinoLife in the Park is back and celebrating its 10th anniversary with a packed programme of music, dance and food,” said The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. “This festival is a wonderful reflection of the creativity, energy and ambition of the Latin American community’s impact on the capital... It’s going to be a fantastic summer to celebrate Latin American music and culture, as we build a better London for everyone.”



For tickets and more info, head here.