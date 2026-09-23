Kid Rock's Team Speaks Out After Freedom Fest Canceled With Just 6 VIP Tickets Sold

Deters said the cancellation had “absolutely nothing to do” with Kid Rock and blamed financial constraints that kept him from covering the event’s costs himself.

Organizer Eric Deters canceled the free Kentucky festival after selling just six $1,000 VIP packages, far short of his goal of 100.

Kid Rock’s representative said he joined Freedom Fest five days before its cancellation, was booked only to speak, and “has no other ties to the event.”

Kid Rock's representatives have a message about the Kentucky festival that collapsed after selling just six VIP tickets: The musician had nothing to do with it. Following the cancellation of Patriots Day Freedom Fest, which advertised Kid Rock and Dog the Bounty Hunter among its celebrity guests, the singer's team issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly clarifying exactly how he became involved. "Kid Rock was added to this event 5 days before it was canceled. He was not performing, only booked to speak at the event. He has no other ties to the event," his representative said.

The clarification comes after organizer Eric Deters pulled the plug on the September 26 gathering at his Morning View, Kentucky, property. The event promised celebrity appearances, entertainment, fireworks, and free general admission, with VIP packages intended to cover the expenses. Unfortunately, the VIP sales didn't come close to Deters' expectations. He planned to sell about 100 tickets at $1,000 apiece to wealthy acquaintances. Those packages included access to a hospitality tent, meet-and-greet opportunities, and premium viewing areas. When Deters checked the numbers, he discovered that only six people had purchased VIP tickets. That's $6,000 toward an anticipated $100,000. The number of people who registered for free admission remains unknown. In a since-deleted Facebook video, Deters recounted asking his ticketing representative for an update.