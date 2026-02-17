Big Sean Opens Up About How Nipsey Hussle's Death Triggered His 'Very Deep' Depression

"I was just sharing what was going on in my life. I didn’t realize that I was being so vulnerable. I wasn’t trying to be a spokesperson for mental health per se," Sean told Davis. “I was just expressing how I was, and was going into therapy and experiencing a time of heavy ups and downs, a time of depression."

Sitting down for an interview with Linsey Davis for ABC News podcast All Access alongside Usher , the Detroit rapper was asked about his decision to openly talk about his mental health, a topic considered "very taboo in the Black community."

Big Sean has shared how the death of Nipsey Hussle affected him, admitting that he suffered a "very deep" depression that resulted in him having to step away from the music industry.

Explaining that it felt like he "hit a wall" in his life, the "Bounce Back" hitmaker went on to say that he had to "climb over" the challenge otherwise it was going to fall and crush him.

"I had to rediscover myself," he admitted. "I didn’t even know what I liked anymore. I didn’t even know what I was into anymore. I had been so about my work that I lost touch with the person that I was. So, I think that led to a very deep battle of depression, deeper than I experienced when I was a teenager."

How he dealt with the depression was a combination of things, including reaffirming his faith and taking time away from the music industry. "I had to put myself first," Sean explained, referring to the four-year break between albums Detroit 2 (2020) and Better Me Than You (2024).

"[That moment] taught me how important the mind, body and spirit are, how interconnected that they are," he said, adding that he really learned how to "take care of myself, my diet, being in the gym, taking time to meditate, taking time to have fun."

It was then that Big Sean hammered home the importance of having fun. "You got to be serious about having fun, because as fast as time goes, we’re here for a limited amount of time," he shared. "We got all these goals, all these dreams, but what if this is our only time to actually experience this friction and experience these feelings while we’re in our bodies."