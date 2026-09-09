Rohan Marley Recalls Fulfilling His Role While Dating Lauryn Hill

Rohan Marley, the former partner of R&B and hip-hop icon Ms. Lauryn Hill, knew he had to fulfill obligations while raising a family with the eight-time Grammy winner.

Marley discussed his past relationship with Hill on the Wednesday (September 9) episode of podcast Still 400. The exes, who dated from 1996 to 2009, share five children, including model Selah Marley and vocalist YG Marley.

Around the 1:01:00 mark of the video below, Marley complimented Hill’s “supreme” music taste and compared her to Nina Simone along with his late father, reggae icon Bob Marley.

“Remember she's an actress, she's a singer, she's a writer, she's a mother, she does a lot of these great things,” he continued. “So being around her and seeing her paint and put that together, making the Miseducation [of Lauryn Hill] was just next level.”

With respect to Hill’s craft, Marley also highlighted his duties as her longtime partner.