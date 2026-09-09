Music

Rohan Marley Recalls Fulfilling His Role While Dating Lauryn Hill

Marley, who shares five children with Hill, recalled being a "priest" and "nutritionist" for his former partner.

Stephen Marley, Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rohan Marley, the former partner of R&B and hip-hop icon Ms. Lauryn Hill, knew he had to fulfill obligations while raising a family with the eight-time Grammy winner.

Marley discussed his past relationship with Hill on the Wednesday (September 9) episode of podcast Still 400. The exes, who dated from 1996 to 2009, share five children, including model Selah Marley and vocalist YG Marley.

Around the 1:01:00 mark of the video below, Marley complimented Hill’s “supreme” music taste and compared her to Nina Simone along with his late father, reggae icon Bob Marley.

“Remember she's an actress, she's a singer, she's a writer, she's a mother, she does a lot of these great things,” he continued. “So being around her and seeing her paint and put that together, making the Miseducation [of Lauryn Hill] was just next level.”

With respect to Hill’s craft, Marley also highlighted his duties as her longtime partner.

“When you talk about a lady that understands music and production and so on, it's it's just beautiful to see,” he said. “So I saw that making of that. I was there. I was a chauffeur. I was sometime a dietician, a nutritionist. I'm sometimes father. I'm everything. I'm sometime being a priest. ‘Whenever you need me, ma’am, I'm there.’”

Marley added that he “introduced” a reggae influence to Hill’s seminal 1998 solo debut album, highlighting songs “Everything Is Everything” and “When It Hurts So Bad.”

In response to a social media influencer who suggested that Hill was embittered by her relationship with Marley while recording Miseducation, the singer denied that she was “done dirty.”

“We don’t meet people as blank slates, they have pasts and past hurts. Both of us were working through traumatic experiences and we met each other trying to help uplift one another,” Hill commented on an Instagram post in late August.

In a birthday tribute to Marley in May, Hill said that he “never cheated” on her.

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