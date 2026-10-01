Recording Academy Says Asian Pop Performance Grammy Category Will Stand

The Recording Academy has confirmed that its controversial Best Asian Pop Music Performance category will stand at the 69th Grammy Awards.

The decision about the contested new award was confirmed by the Recording Academy's CEO Harvey Mason Jr. in a statement shared with Variety on Thursday (October 1).

"Over the past several weeks the Academy has been conducting listening sessions and have been in dialogue with leaders of the Asian music community," Mason said in the statement. "The journey has been rewarding and inspiring. Our organization is at its best when we engage deeply with music people and go the extra mile to understand their lived experiences."

Mason Jr. said he heard "candid feedback" from people who didn’t support the category as well as those who "didn’t have accurate information about the category."

"But by far, the loudest feedback we heard was from people who were enthusiastic supporters of the category, fellow music creators expressing their encouragement for keeping it," he added.