Taemin Postpones North American Dates of Liminal Tour Over U.S. Visa Concerns

A notice shared to the singer’s official X account on Monday (Sept. 28) confirmed that U.S. dates of his 2026-27 Liminal Tour will not take place as originally scheduled.

Taemin is postponing the North American leg of his world tour.

"Due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S. visa and related administrative processes affecting key touring and production personnel, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the scheduled North American dates of the 2026-27 TAEMIN WORLD TOUR <LiMiNaL>," the notice read.

The team went further on the specifics, and the language points at staff, not at the singer's own status.

"Significant number of key touring and production staff required for the North American shows are still awaiting their visas, with no clear timeline for issuance," the statement continued. "Given the continued uncertainty surrounding the participation of essential personnel, we determined that proceeding with the tour as scheduled would carry significant operational and production risks."

The tour was set to begin in San Jose, California, on Oct. 12 before visiting Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Texas, and Chicago, and concluding in Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 23.

The tour opened earlier this month in Seoul, South Korea, with three nights at Jamsil Indoor Stadium from Sept. 18 to 20.