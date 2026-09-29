Taemin Postpones North American Dates of Liminal Tour Over U.S. Visa Concerns

Key Takeaways
- Taemin postponed the North American leg of his 2026–27 LiMiNaL World Tour because key touring and production staff remain stuck in U.S. visa processing.
- The affected run included six shows from San Jose, California, on Oct. 12 to Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 23, with refunds available through the original point of purchase.
- His team says the North American leg will still happen and plans to announce rescheduled dates and venues shortly.
Taemin is postponing the North American leg of his world tour.
A notice shared to the singer’s official X account on Monday (Sept. 28) confirmed that U.S. dates of his 2026-27 Liminal Tour will not take place as originally scheduled.
"Due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S. visa and related administrative processes affecting key touring and production personnel, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the scheduled North American dates of the 2026-27 TAEMIN WORLD TOUR <LiMiNaL>," the notice read.
The team went further on the specifics, and the language points at staff, not at the singer's own status.
"Significant number of key touring and production staff required for the North American shows are still awaiting their visas, with no clear timeline for issuance," the statement continued. "Given the continued uncertainty surrounding the participation of essential personnel, we determined that proceeding with the tour as scheduled would carry significant operational and production risks."
The tour was set to begin in San Jose, California, on Oct. 12 before visiting Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Texas, and Chicago, and concluding in Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 23.
The tour opened earlier this month in Seoul, South Korea, with three nights at Jamsil Indoor Stadium from Sept. 18 to 20.
Refunds for the currently scheduled North American shows are available on request through the original point of purchase, per the notice, with ticketing platforms handling the details.
The run was set to be Taemin's return to the region after the 2024-25 Ephemeral Gaze World Tour, which included sold-out North American stops. The singer began 2026 with a sold-out headlining concert in Las Vegas and became the first K-pop soloist to get a dedicated Grammy Museum exhibit earlier this year.
Taemin's team says with new dates and venues are being arranged and will be announced soon.