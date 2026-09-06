Keffe D Says 'I Ain't Worried' After 2Pac Murder Conviction, Plans to Appeal

Duane "Keffe D" Davis is pushing back hard against his murder conviction, vowing to fight the verdict in court.

In his first interview after a Las Vegas jury found him guilty of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon in the 1996 killing of 2Pac Shakur, Davis spoke to The Hollywood Reporter shortly after the verdict.

"Shit, I ain't worried. I'm getting out on an appeal. We already filed it before the trial even started. They violated my civil rights!" Davis said.

"I'm innocent, man. They got an innocent man sitting in jail. I've got two grandsons that are going to the pros in football,” Davis continued. “They All-Americans—one of them is in high school. He has 25 scholarship offers, and the other one is in college. And when they get their millions, they're coming to get me out of here."

Davis was not accused of pulling the trigger. Clark County prosecutors argued he was a "shotcaller" for the South Side Compton Crips, who organized the attack as retaliation after Shakur allegedly assaulted Davis' nephew at the MGM Grand Hotel following the Mike Tyson bout that night. Under Nevada law, a person who helps another commit murder can be convicted of that murder.