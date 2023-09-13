Beyoncé Sends Flowers to Coi Leray: 'I'm a Fan'

The rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of a bouqet of white flowers and a short note from the Renaissance singer. "I'm a fan of yours and I love watching you grow. You're a very talented young lady. Love, Beyoncé," reads the note.

"The queen has spoken .. Thank you for inspiring all of us not only with music but just how you carry yourself with such grace," wrote Leray on her IG caption, followed by a ton of heart and sparkle emojis.

The two crossed paths when Leray performed with DJ Khaled for his opening set at the Renaissance World Tour in L.A.