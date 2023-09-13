Beyoncé Sends Flowers to Coi Leray: 'I'm a Fan'

The rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of a bouqet of white flowers and a short note from the Renaissance singer. "I'm a fan of yours and I love watching you grow. You're a very talented young lady. Love, Beyoncé," reads the note.
"The queen has spoken .. Thank you for inspiring all of us not only with music but just how you carry yourself with such grace," wrote Leray on her IG caption, followed by a ton of heart and sparkle emojis.
The two crossed paths when Leray performed with DJ Khaled for his opening set at the Renaissance World Tour in L.A.
However, the gesture may bring a sense of comfort to Leray after a recent award show snub.
The New Jersey-raised rapper was not present at last night's MTV Video Music Awards as she nor her breakout hit "Players" garnered any nominations. "Shout to BET for my nominations!! They played fair and I love that. VMAS tried me this year but it's all love . Numbers never gonna lie. W.e tho. Politics ," wrote Leray last week in regards to the snub.
Leray is up for five nominations at the next month's BET Hip-Hop Awards including Best Live Performer, Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, and Hip Hop Album of the Year.