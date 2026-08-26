Music

Miley Cyrus Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton After Beloved Singer's Death: 'I Will Always Love Her'

Dolly, who died this week at the age of 80, was Miley's godmother.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus performing on stage, smiling while holding microphones, with bright stage lights in the background.
Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is remembering Dolly Parton with a sweet tribute shared to social media.

On Wednesday (August 26), the 33-year-old pop singer penned a eulogy to her late godmother just a day after her passing.

“The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts,” Cyrus wrote.

She continued, ““What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis. [butterfly emoji]”

Cyrus concluded, “I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things. [sparkling heart emoji]”

Parton appeared in three episodes of Cyrus' Disney Channel sitcom, Hannah Montana, between 2006 and 2010, per IMDB. On her final album Rockstar, released in 2023, Parton recorded a new rendition of "Wrecking Ball" with Cyrus.

In 2024, genealogy website Ancestry revealed that Parton and Cyrus are related by blood, being seventh cousins once removed, according to a statement shared with People.

Parton died on Tuesday morning (Aug. 25) after a “brief battle” with cancer, her representatives said.

The 10-time Grammy winner, best known for hits like “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” and “I Will Always Love You,” previously said she neglected her own health issues while caring for her late husband Carl Dean, who died in March 2025.

A number of celebrities have paid tribute to Parton on social media, including the likes of superstars Beyoncé and Eminem.

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