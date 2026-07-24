Cypress Hill Drops Debut Spanish-Language Album 'Dios Bendiga'

Cypress Hill, after more than three decades in the game, are celebrating a noteworthy first with the release of their eleventh studio album.
Dios Bendiga, out today (July 24), stands as the West Coast group’s first-ever Spanish language album comprised of new music. Alemán, Mellow Man Ace, Sick Jacket, and more pop up across the 12-track project.
Below, catch the just-released video for “Estamos Listos,” directed by Sergio de Ávila and Jerome Lehoucq.
Next for the three-time Grammy nominees is the continuation of their Once Upon a Time in the Summer North American tour, which hits Tucson’s Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheater on Saturday (July 25). Additional stops are planned for El Paso, Costa Mesa, and elsewhere through November.