Cypress Hill Drops Debut Spanish-Language Album 'Dios Bendiga'

Cypress Hill, after more than three decades in the game, are celebrating a noteworthy first with the release of their eleventh studio album.

Dios Bendiga, out today (July 24), stands as the West Coast group’s first-ever Spanish language album comprised of new music. Alemán, Mellow Man Ace, Sick Jacket, and more pop up across the 12-track project.

Below, catch the just-released video for “Estamos Listos,” directed by Sergio de Ávila and Jerome Lehoucq.