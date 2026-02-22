Music

J. Cole Releases "Legacy" Video Inside of New Trunk Sale Vlog

The rapper spits rhymes near a convertible.

J. Cole
(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

J. Cole has released a music video for the song “Legacy” — one that’s located inside of a larger vlog.

The rapper put out what appears to be the official music video for “Legacy,” from his latest album, The Fall Off, in a new vlog that covers him connecting with fans on his Trunk Sale tour.

Check out the video for “Legacy” below at the 2:50 mark. It’s a simple visual, really — J. Cole raps next to a beautiful convertible car for half of the music video’s duration, followed by him then taking a ride in it while performing the track.

The video abruptly ends when the rest of the vlog footage resumes. For this particular scene, J. Cole (in the same clothes from the video) meets up with a group of fans, signs CDs, and exchanges some daps they’ll never forget.

Elsewhere in the same vlog, J. Cole broke down his seven-album discography when he met a fan at the Nike store in Nashville.

The fan told Cole that he was introduced to his Friday Night Lights mixtape during his sophomore year of high school and that he hadn’t heard a quality of “storytelling” quite like the rapper’s before.

"You said you wanted to do something that you never done before and reach a new height," the man said, theorizing that Cole’s plan was to focus on "completing the stories and all the chapters" he wanted to tell early on.

After agreeing with the man, Cole went in depth about storytelling on his projects. "When you was riding, listening to Friday Night Lights, you was hearing me for the first time and you was hearing my perspective," Cole said. "So you heard somebody young, hungry, trying to make it and you heard the perspective clear."

"From The Come Up, The Warm Up, Friday Night Lights, Sideline Story, Born Sinner, Forest Hills Drive — those, if they’re going into The Fall-Off, it’s the progression of my whole life," Cole added, before calling his projects K.O.D., 4 Your Eez Only, The Off-Season, and Might Delete Later “lyrical exercise.”

"It’s me practicing to get to The Fall-Off, which is the continuation of the J. Cole story — Jermaine’s life story in the form of this J. Cole character,” the rapper concluded.

J. Cole is currently gearing up to go on tour in support of The Fall-Off. The jaunt kicks off in Charlotte, NC on July 11.

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