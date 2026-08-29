Music

Police Seize Over 700 Pounds of Drugs at ICP's Gathering of the Juggalos

Camden County sheriff's deputies conducted 305 traffic stops and arrested four people during the Missouri festival.

Insane Clown Posse.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Camden County police seized more than 700 pounds of drugs during a weeklong operation surrounding Insane Clown Posse's 26th Gathering of the Juggalos in Missouri.
  • The preliminary haul included 288.5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 242.5 pounds of marijuana, ketamine, cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, DMT and drug paraphernalia.
  • Officers arrested four people on trafficking or controlled-substance delivery charges, including a vendor whose festival listing claimed more than 20 years of involvement.

Police have seized more than 700 pounds of drugs during a weeklong enforcement operation surrounding this year's Gathering of the Juggalos.

The 26th annual event, hosted by Insane Clown Posse, ran August 19 through August 22 at Mother Nature’s Riverfront Retreat in Macks Creek, Missouri.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, among the preliminary seizure totals were 288.5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 242.5 pounds of marijuana, 135.5 grams of ketamine, 33 grams of a substance identified as ketamine/fentanyl, and 33.5 grams of powdered cocaine.

Other controlled substances seized included 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, five MDMA tablets, 2.5 grams of DMT powder, a quarter-ounce of DMT oil, 1 gram of crack cocaine, 2.5 grams of unknown substances and 28 items of drug paraphernalia. The operation included a haul from a vendor whose festival listing said it had supplied the event for more than 20 years.

Four people were arrested as a result of the police initiative. Kevin M. Jones, 45, of Easton, Pennsylvania, and Dennis A. Pradham, 49, of Silver Spring, Maryland, face trafficking and delivery charges. Robyn E. Weiford, 34, and Jesse A. Williams, 38, both of Bear, Delaware, are charged with delivery of a controlled substance.

"The Gathering of the Juggalos was an enormous undertaking from a public safety standpoint, and the success of this operation was the result of tremendous cooperation among all of our public safety partners," sheriff Chris Edgar told KOMU 8.

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