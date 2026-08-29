Police Seize Over 700 Pounds of Drugs at ICP's Gathering of the Juggalos

Police have seized more than 700 pounds of drugs during a weeklong enforcement operation surrounding this year's Gathering of the Juggalos.

The 26th annual event, hosted by Insane Clown Posse, ran August 19 through August 22 at Mother Nature’s Riverfront Retreat in Macks Creek, Missouri.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, among the preliminary seizure totals were 288.5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 242.5 pounds of marijuana, 135.5 grams of ketamine, 33 grams of a substance identified as ketamine/fentanyl, and 33.5 grams of powdered cocaine.

Other controlled substances seized included 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, five MDMA tablets, 2.5 grams of DMT powder, a quarter-ounce of DMT oil, 1 gram of crack cocaine, 2.5 grams of unknown substances and 28 items of drug paraphernalia. The operation included a haul from a vendor whose festival listing said it had supplied the event for more than 20 years.

Four people were arrested as a result of the police initiative. Kevin M. Jones, 45, of Easton, Pennsylvania, and Dennis A. Pradham, 49, of Silver Spring, Maryland, face trafficking and delivery charges. Robyn E. Weiford, 34, and Jesse A. Williams, 38, both of Bear, Delaware, are charged with delivery of a controlled substance.