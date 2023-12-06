Dave Chappelle Set to Release New Netflix Stand-Up Special, Drops Teaser

Dave Chappelle will be making his return to Netflix with a brand new stand-up special coming on New Year's Eve.
A teaser was released on Wednesday that showed Chappelle's "C" logo illuminated with Morgan Freeman announcing, "He's back, folks" in the background. The teaser also had a caption that read, "DAVE IS BACK ONLY ON NETFLIX DEC. 31."
Chappelle's upcoming special arrives three years after his last stand-up, The Closer. In total, the 50-year-old has released six stand-up specials with Netflix: The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, Stick & Stones, The Closer.
Chappelle faced criticism for his previous stand-up being transphobic that led to a walkout and protest against the company.