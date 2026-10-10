Cole Bennett Gives Update on Chief Keef Documentary, Says It Will Arrive Next Year

Cole Bennett has given an update on his documentary about Chief Keef and when it’ll be released.

Speaking at ComplexCon 2026, the Lyrical Lemonade founder and music video director offered some new info about the film which was first announced in 2024.

"The Chief Keef documentary is something that I think is super important to both of us, and it’s an important story we have to tell right," Bennett said. "We’ve just been taking our time and making sure we can craft it the right way."

"It’s one of those stories that's already written; it just has to be told the right way," he added, before revealing that it should be released next year.

Check out Bennett’s comments about the documentary below: