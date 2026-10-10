Music

Cole Bennett Gives Update on Chief Keef Documentary, Says It Will Arrive Next Year

The film dealing the Chicago drill icon's rise was first announced in 2024.

(L-R) Cole Bennett and Chief Keef.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Complex | Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Cole Bennett says his Chief Keef documentary should arrive in 2027, explaining that they are taking their time to tell the rapper’s story "the right way."
  • Announced in 2024 with Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society, the film will trace Keef's music-industry journey and his impact on Chicago drill and beyond.
  • The project follows Apple Music’s abandoned 2017 documentary The Story of Sosa.

Cole Bennett has given an update on his documentary about Chief Keef and when it’ll be released.

Speaking at ComplexCon 2026, the Lyrical Lemonade founder and music video director offered some new info about the film which was first announced in 2024.

"The Chief Keef documentary is something that I think is super important to both of us, and it’s an important story we have to tell right," Bennett said. "We’ve just been taking our time and making sure we can craft it the right way."

"It’s one of those stories that's already written; it just has to be told the right way," he added, before revealing that it should be released next year.

Check out Bennett’s comments about the documentary below:

In 2024, Bennett’s Chief Keef documentary was announced to be produced in partnership with Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society. The project will reportedly focus on Keef's journey in the music industry and impact on Chicago's drill scene and beyond.

Bennett also teased the documentary in a conversation with Complex that same year, saying: "So we've been bouncing some ideas on how we structure what this story looks like, but we're documenting it in its entirety and building out a story that is viewable and digestible for the world. I think this is such an inspiring story."

This isn’t the first time that a Chief Keef documentary has been in the works. In 2017, Apple Music announced that it was working on a documentary about the rapper, titled The Story of Sosa. The documentary was ultimately scrapped.

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