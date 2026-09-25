Lil Yachty Says a Lie Kept Him Out of Lyrical Lemonade Videos for Six Years

Yachty says he would make "20, 30 more" Lyrical Lemonade videos as he prepares to headline Red Bull Setlist at Radius Chicago on October 24.

After clearing up the misunderstanding, Yachty and Bennett made around 17 videos together, including 2021's "Yae Energy" and Yachty’s favorite, 2023's "TESLA."

Lil Yachty has explained why his highly celebrated partnership with Lyrical Lemonade took the better part of a decade to happen — and apparently it has a lot to do with a rumor that was never true. The Atlanta rapper, who is gearing up to headline the U.S. debut of Red Bull Setlist in Chicago, sat down with the Red Bull culture team to discuss the upcoming show, for which Lyrical Lemonade is the official media partner.

"You know what's funny? At the beginning of my career, Cole wouldn't do a video with me to save my life," Yachty said of the multimedia giant's founder Cole Bennett. "I found out recently somebody had told him I didn't like his videos or something, which was a lie."

With no knowledge of this at the time, Yachty kept asking to collab with Bennett. "There was like six years where I was like, 'Cole, when we gonna shoot a video?' And we never shot a video," he recalled. "When Lyrical Lemonade was at its peak with Juice WRLD, Lil Skies, and Lil Tecca, we had zero videos for like six years." Once the misunderstanding got sorted out, the two made up for lost time. Yachty puts the count at roughly 17 videos and counting, from 2021's "Yae Energy," which Bennett shot entirely on an iPhone in Chicago, to 2023's "TESLA," which remains the rapper's favorite of the bunch.