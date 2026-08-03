Chase Infiniti Details How She Became an Aespa Fan

One Battle After Another breakout star Chase Infiniti is a huge fan of K-pop, and she just revealed how excited she was to see Aespa at Lollapalooza.

In a brief TikTok interview with Hulu, Chase Infiniti spoke about her love for the girl group. ”I’m a serious fan of Aespa,” she shared, noting she was hooked from the moment they dropped their debut single. “I remember the day the ‘Black Mamba’ dropped, and everyone kind of, like, becoming so obsessed with them, and since then, I've just been an active fan. I've covered them a couple times, and I just really love and support them, so I'm very excited to see them perform today. I think the last time I saw them was on their last tour, and their music is amazing, the dancing is amazing, so I know I'm gonna be having the time of my life. I'm very excited.”