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Chase Infiniti Details How She Became an Aespa Fan

K-pop megafan Chase Infiniti has been a stan of the group since they debuted in 2020.

Chase Infiniti attends Vulture: The Testaments/The Handmaid's Tale during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 13, 2026 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

One Battle After Another breakout star Chase Infiniti is a huge fan of K-pop, and she just revealed how excited she was to see Aespa at Lollapalooza.

In a brief TikTok interview with Hulu, Chase Infiniti spoke about her love for the girl group. ”I’m a serious fan of Aespa,” she shared, noting she was hooked from the moment they dropped their debut single. “I remember the day the ‘Black Mamba’ dropped, and everyone kind of, like, becoming so obsessed with them, and since then, I've just been an active fan. I've covered them a couple times, and I just really love and support them, so I'm very excited to see them perform today. I think the last time I saw them was on their last tour, and their music is amazing, the dancing is amazing, so I know I'm gonna be having the time of my life. I'm very excited.”

Aespa made their debut in late 2020 with the arrival of their single “Black Mamba,” and released a string of successful singles and EPs in the years that followed. In 2024, they released their debut studio album, Armageddon, which they followed up with Lemonade this year.

Chase Infiniti has made it abundantly clear that she’s a huge fan of K-Pop earlier this year when she revealed on an episode of Royal Court that she carries photo cards of the group ATEEZ in her purse. She also previously co-founded the Duple Dance Crew, a Chicago-based K-pop dance collective that uploads dance covers of hit tracks to YouTube, including “Shut Down” by Blackpink and “Sticky” by Kiss of Life.

Following her admission that she’s a huge ATEEZ stan, she appeared in the music video for the band’s track “BAD,” which was taken from their latest album, GOLDEN HOUR: Part.5.

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