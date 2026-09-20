Pregnant Ciara Pulls Off a Backbend at iHeartRadio Music Festival: ‘This Mama Gonna Stay Movin’’

Ciara and Russell Wilson announced “Baby Cinco” less than two weeks earlier; the child will be their fourth together and Ciara’s fifth overall.

“This mama gonna stay movin’,” she told the crowd after joking that her baby was “bouncin’ around” during the choreography.

Pregnant with her fifth child, Ciara powered through a career-spanning iHeartRadio Music Festival set and even hit a backbend during “Like A Boy.”

Ciara is pregnant with baby No. 5, but she made it clear at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival that she has no plans to dial down the choreography. The singer hit the T-Mobile Arena stage in Las Vegas on Saturday night, September 19, for a career-spanning set loaded with both early hits and newer material. Ciara moved through “Goodies,” “Oh,” “Get Up,” and “1, 2 Step,” alongside “Level Up,” “How We Roll,” and “Yes”—and spent much of the performance doing exactly what audiences have expected from her for more than two decades: dancing. Even the growing baby bump became part of the show. During “Like A Boy,” Ciara pulled off a backbend while holding her stomach, then acknowledged that her newest passenger was apparently getting a workout, too. “This baby up here bouncin’ around,” she joked to the crowd.

“This mama gonna stay movin’,” she added, making it clear she planned to keep “dancin’ around” during her pregnancy. The performance came less than two weeks after Ciara and husband Russell Wilson announced that their family is expanding again. The couple broke the news on Instagram with a clothesline featuring white shirts bearing the names of their four children—Future, Sienna, Win and Amora—followed by one tiny blank shirt reserved for the newest addition. “One more person to Love 🖐🏽🥺🖤,” Ciara wrote. Wilson, who has spent years publicly lobbying his wife for another baby, wasted no time celebrating. “Baby Cinco! @ciara,” he wrote in the comments. The pregnancy makes this Ciara’s fifth child and her fourth with Wilson. The couple shares Sienna, 9, Win, 6, and Amora, 2, while Ciara shares 12-year-old Future Zahir with rapper Future.

After announcing the pregnancy, Ciara also shared a video of the couple surprising the four kids with the news that another sibling was on the way. For longtime followers of the Wilson household, “Baby Cinco” has been a running theme well before the pregnancy became official. During a June appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Wilson again brought up his desire for five children. Ciara jokingly warned that he might have already spoken the idea into existence: “It’s too late. You already said it literally. So, see you next year.” That prediction arrived early. The new baby also comes during a year of major changes for the couple. Ciara and Wilson celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in July, while Wilson retired after 14 NFL seasons and moved into broadcasting with CBS Sports.

The pair also entered horse racing through Three Brand Racing, whose first-ever starter, Club Reign, won its debut at Saratoga in August.