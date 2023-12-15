Kanye West Names Everyone From Hitler to Jay-Z in 'Vultures' Party Diatribe

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is seen delivering a diatribe touching on everything from Hitler to Drake in footage captured amid Vultures festivities in Las Vegas on Friday.
The moment in question came during an extended Instagram Live from YesJulz, who was among those who joined Ye and Ty Dolla Sign for a party and recording session following the latest livestream event for their upcoming joint album. In the footage, Ye is seen speaking at length for several minutes before the livestream is brought to a close as a guest is seemingly either escorted out or taken to a different part of the makeshift studio after interrupting the 24-time Grammy winner.
At one point during the stream, Ye started speaking about a number of topics he’s made headlines for in the past, including abortion. From there, he mentioned Zionism and referenced an apparent visitation agreement he has with Kim Kardashian following their divorce.
"These are Zionists. This is what I’m trying to tell you," Ye told those at the party/studio session. "Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye. Third Party. Sponsor that, n****. Bring the sponsorships to that. Because there’s gon' be some n****s that feel exactly like me. I don’t give a fuck. I don’t give a fuck about life or death. I get visitation with my kids. I ain’t got no say-so."
This isn't the first time a Hitler remark from Ye has made headlines. Just over a year ago, Ye joined Alex Jones for an interview during which he said, among other things, "I like Hitler."
Shortly after the Hitler mention in Friday's mid-session Vultures clip, Ye proceeded to name several former collaborators, including LVMH CEO and founder Bernard Arnault and Balenciaga creative director Demna. He directed a "Fuck you" at each, as well as at Gap and Adidas.
Following his string of widely criticized anti-Semitic remarks in 2022, Ye had a number of partnerships, creative and otherwise, brought to a close. At varying points while talking about this at Friday’s event, Ye told interrupting guests to “be quiet.” He also called out those in the room with him at the time, stating “ain’t none of y’all with me” and that he’s “by my fucking self.” This led to a direct mention of Sierra Canyon, a private school in the Los Angeles area with a number of notable alumni including Kendall Jenner and Willow Smith.
"All y'all rich n****s got y'all kids in that Zionist school," Ye said. "Fuck Sierra Canyon. My daughter ripped up the motherfucking couches in the house to be able to be with me right now. Y’all don’t know what’s going on, for real, while y'all TikTokin' and all that shit."
From there, he said many in the room “let Adidas crash the richest n**** of all time” before pointing to what he says is his impact on music, fashion, and elsewhere.
“I been called a f****t so many times,” he said when pointing to his past fashion influence.
Reiterating his view that he’s alone at this point in his career, Ye continued, this time mentioning Drake and Jay-Z by name. In the past, Ye has had his issues with both artists, though all seemed well (or at least near-well) between him and Jay surrounding the original Donda release. In fact, Jay made a surprise appearance on that album's Grammy-winning "Jail." As for Ye and Drake, they too seemed to be in a good spot amid the Free Larry Hoover Benefit coverage in 2021, though more recently any such goodwill between the two would very much appear to have expired.
"Fuck everybody," Ye said on Friday. "This is what y’all been waiting for. Drake, this what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Cam, this is what you been waiting for."
Ye then declared, "God runs the world," followed by a look back at how he says the criticism of his anti-Semitic remarks affected his divorce.
"When I first put the tweet up, I was dealing with a divorce lawyer and I explained to the lawyer what my issue was," Ye said. "His response was, to me, 'If you keep up this anti-Semitic rhetoric then you won’t see your kids.' A n**** I knew said I couldn’t have an opinion or I wouldn’t see my kids. Y’all know who y’all fucking playing with? This is a vessel of God. He gon' burn all y’all shit down, I swear. I knew these n****s was trying to make Surviving Ye."
When elaborating on his Surviving Ye point, Ye brought up Bill Cosby and R. Kelly.
“Bill Cosby couldn’t do shit by the time they got him. R. Kelly couldn’t do shit by the time they got him. That’s why I had to send it up,” he said.
Immediately after the Cosby and Kelly references, Ye turned his attention to the critically acclaimed three-part Netflix documentary, jeen-yuhs, directed by the filmmaking duo Coodie & Chike. As fans know, the duo previously worked with Ye early into his career, most notably on his “Through the Wire” video.
“Fuck Coodie,” Ye, who took issue with the doc’s depiction of the more recent years of his career, said. “Fuck you, because everybody saw that third episode.”
Bringing the conversation to the topic of mental health, Ye, who has previously shared often opposing views on a prior bipolar diagnosis. Over the years, he has both embraced and rejected the diagnosis. During Friday’s YesJulz livestream, Ye questioned his lack of “royalties” after being made “the face of bipolar.”
Shortly after, YesJulz’s livestream ended, seemingly right as a guest who had just interrupted Ye was told to leave. YesJulz later addressed the abrupt ending, as well as denied that she herself was kicked out.
“I ended the video because I was tired,” she said in a subsequent IG Stories update, adding that she had a “flight to the Middle East in two hours.”
Meanwhile, in an IG comment, she provided more details.
“That was not my voice at the end,” she said. “The stream ended because I ended it.”
At the time of this writing, both of YesJulz's livestreams remained live on her page. Also seen in the footage is Kid Cudi and Ye hugging, Faouzia recording vocals, and more.
A final version of Vultures, previously announced for a Dec. 15 release, was still nowhere to be found at the time of this writing.