Kanye West Names Everyone From Hitler to Jay-Z in 'Vultures' Party Diatribe

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is seen delivering a diatribe touching on everything from Hitler to Drake in footage captured amid Vultures festivities in Las Vegas on Friday.

The moment in question came during an extended Instagram Live from YesJulz, who was among those who joined Ye and Ty Dolla Sign for a party and recording session following the latest livestream event for their upcoming joint album. In the footage, Ye is seen speaking at length for several minutes before the livestream is brought to a close as a guest is seemingly either escorted out or taken to a different part of the makeshift studio after interrupting the 24-time Grammy winner.

At one point during the stream, Ye started speaking about a number of topics he’s made headlines for in the past, including abortion. From there, he mentioned Zionism and referenced an apparent visitation agreement he has with Kim Kardashian following their divorce.

"These are Zionists. This is what I’m trying to tell you," Ye told those at the party/studio session. "Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye. Third Party. Sponsor that, n****. Bring the sponsorships to that. Because there’s gon' be some n****s that feel exactly like me. I don’t give a fuck. I don’t give a fuck about life or death. I get visitation with my kids. I ain’t got no say-so."

This isn't the first time a Hitler remark from Ye has made headlines. Just over a year ago, Ye joined Alex Jones for an interview during which he said, among other things, "I like Hitler."

Shortly after the Hitler mention in Friday's mid-session Vultures clip, Ye proceeded to name several former collaborators, including LVMH CEO and founder Bernard Arnault and Balenciaga creative director Demna. He directed a "Fuck you" at each, as well as at Gap and Adidas.

Following his string of widely criticized anti-Semitic remarks in 2022, Ye had a number of partnerships, creative and otherwise, brought to a close. At varying points while talking about this at Friday’s event, Ye told interrupting guests to “be quiet.” He also called out those in the room with him at the time, stating “ain’t none of y’all with me” and that he’s “by my fucking self.” This led to a direct mention of Sierra Canyon, a private school in the Los Angeles area with a number of notable alumni including Kendall Jenner and Willow Smith.

"All y'all rich n****s got y'all kids in that Zionist school," Ye said. "Fuck Sierra Canyon. My daughter ripped up the motherfucking couches in the house to be able to be with me right now. Y’all don’t know what’s going on, for real, while y'all TikTokin' and all that shit."

From there, he said many in the room “let Adidas crash the richest n**** of all time” before pointing to what he says is his impact on music, fashion, and elsewhere.

“I been called a f****t so many times,” he said when pointing to his past fashion influence.