Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, wants Nicki Minaj to finally clear her "New Body" verse for his new album, but she thinks that ship has already sailed.

In a recent Instagram Live session, Minaj fielded questions from her fans and gave some clarity about where she stands regarding "New Body," which was originally planned for Ye's scrapped 2018 album Yandhi. The song appeared on the rumored tracklist for his new collaborative project with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, but Minaj has made it clear that it won't be making the final cut, at least with her verse still intact.

"Now regarding Kanye... that train has left the station, okay?" she told fans. "No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? C'mon guys."