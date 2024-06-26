Wack 100 Questioned in Court Over Bail 'Gift' to Duane 'Keefe D' Davis in 2Pac Murder Case

Wack 100 made a virtual court appearance this week after stepping up to pay Duane "Keefe D" Davis’s bail.

After being sworn in on Tuesday, Wack was asked to confirm the amount he paid for the bail bond premium (around $112,000) and to elaborate on his intentions for helping out Davis, who was arrested and charged last year in connection with the 1996 murder of 2Pac. As previously reported, Davis' bail had been set at $750,000.

From there, Wack confirmed in court that he paid the money in question through his 100 ENT business. He was then hit with a series of inquiries from prosecutors regarding how long he had been operating his business, how he knows Davis, whether or not he stood to "benefit financially" from Davis’ release, and any possible stipulations to his bailout offer.

Per Wack, he’s known Davis for about eight years and considers him a "good friend." In a letter, cited during the hearing, Wack wrote, "The money is a gift and Mr. Davis is not obligated to repay me." Asked about this statement in court, Wack reaffirmed that sentiment.

As for any alleged stipulations, specifically whether he had plans to work on a television project with Davis, Wack denied that this was part of his decision.

"We talk about it," he noted, as seen in the Law & Crime-shared video up top. "Everybody talks about it. But again, that’s not my lane. If that’s what you choose to do, then that’s what you choose to do."

Wack also said that any claim that the money being provided here is not entirely from him is "a lie," as are any claims that he is a "middleman" or that a film-related company is providing the funds.

"I have no contracts with any movie companies," Wack said. "I’ve never had a contract with a movie company. I’ve never done television. It’s not my thing. I’m actually moving out of entertainment."

A Vlad TV interview featuring Wack was played in court on Tuesday. In it, as argued during Wack’s in-court questioning, were comments that could be interpreted as stipulations. However, as Wack explained, the nature of Vlad TV’s interview style is more entertainment-focused than necessarily entirely factual. Prior to the interview in question, according to Wack, he and Vlad discussed what they would be saying in the video as part of a larger effort to "drive the views."

As of Wednesday, Davis had not been released. Per a report from Vegas-based outlet KSNV, the judge in the case will take a closer look at the proposed bailout.

Wack has spoken publicly about 2Pac in the past, including critically. Meanwhile, the core of the argument against the bailout isn't focused on past comments of that nature but is instead centered on allegations that Wack and Davis stand to turn a profit together in some capacity prior to the trial's conclusion, which Wack denies.

As of earlier this year, Davis' trial was scheduled to begin in November. Should he be released, Davis will be placed under house arrest.