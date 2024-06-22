Keefe D Posts His $750K Bail Ahead of 2Pac Murder Trial

Keefe D wants to be out on bail, and he's willing to put up his own money for it.

Last September, Keefe, legal name Duane D, was charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur, and after spending eight months in the Clark County Detention Center, the 61-year-old is ready to be released ahead of trial in the murder case.

According to Las Vegas outlet KTNV, Keefe informed the Clark County courtroom on Thursday (June 20) that he can cough up $750,000 for bail. He'll be expected to appear in court on Tuesday (June 25), where Judge Carli Kierny will detail the stipulations for Keefe's release.