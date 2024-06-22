Keefe D Posts His $750K Bail Ahead of 2Pac Murder Trial

Keefe D wants to be out on bail, and he's willing to put up his own money for it.
Last September, Keefe, legal name Duane D, was charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur, and after spending eight months in the Clark County Detention Center, the 61-year-old is ready to be released ahead of trial in the murder case.
According to Las Vegas outlet KTNV, Keefe informed the Clark County courtroom on Thursday (June 20) that he can cough up $750,000 for bail. He'll be expected to appear in court on Tuesday (June 25), where Judge Carli Kierny will detail the stipulations for Keefe's release.
For years, Keefe has shared that he was one of four people in the white Cadillac beside Suge Knight's vehicle in September 1996, where 2Pac sat in the passenger seat. Although Keefe accused his since-deceased nephew, Orlando Anderson, of being the triggerman, a bombshell accusation was made in court earlier this year when audio was shared of Keefe discussing that Diddy offered a $1 million hit on 2Pac and Knight, per The Sun. Keefe also recounted his perspective of the murder in his 2019 book Compton Street Legend.
Keefe's trial is scheduled to begin in November.