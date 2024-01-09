Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Ordered by Judge to Await Trial Under House Arrest

Duane "Keffe D" Davis has been ordered by a judge to await his trial under house arrest.

On Tuesday, the judge made the ruling and ordered Keffe D to wear an electronic monitoring device while also hitting him with a bail set at $750,000, which he is expected to post, according to the Associated Press.

Before his hearing, prosecutors argued in a court filing on Dec. 28 that Davis' release could be a danger to witnesses after a recorded prison call between the former gang member and his son called for a "green light" against those people that the prosecution was going to call to the stand.

Prosecutors Marc DiGiacomo and Binu Palal claimed in the court filing that the word "green light" was an "authorization to kill" and that it gave the federal government enough concern to provide assistance to one of the witnesses to change their residence.

Robert Arroyo, Davis' court-appointed lawyer, denied the context of the phone call in a statement to the Associated Press, saying, "After our initial review of the phone call in question, we fail to see when [witnesses] were mentioned...let alone threatened."

He added in a court filing on Monday that Davis "never threatened anyone during the phone calls" and claimed the prosecution's "interpretation of the use of 'green light' is flat-out wrong." They also stated that Davis and his family were the ones that could face serious danger.

"Duane's son was saying he heard there was a greenlight on Duane's family," the filing stated. "Duane obviously did not know what his son was talking about."