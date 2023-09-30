2Pac Shooting Case: Police on Why It Took So Long to Charge Someone in Rapper's Murder

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department explained why it took nearly three decades to make an official arrest in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

On Friday, the department held a press conference regarding the arrest of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who was taken into custody earlier in the day.

"27 years, 27 years," Sheriff Kevin McMahill began the press conference. "For 27 years the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice. We are here today to announce the arrest of 60-year-old Duane Keith Davis aka Keffe D for the murder of Tupac Shakur."

According to Las Vegas police Lt. Jason Johansson, their "persistence" in the case helped them finally make an arrest.

"This case has been reviewed by our homicide team and homicide detectives for over two-and-a-half decades," Lt. Johansson said during the press conference, per XXL. "And ultimately, our persistence in this investigation has paid off."

Johansson said it took so long to arrest Davis due to not having enough evidence to bring forth criminal charges—however, all that changed in 2018 as more information came through regarding the shooting death of 2Pac.

Johansson also said Keffe D's "own admissions to his involvement in this homicide investigation that he provided to multiple media outlets" is what broke the case.