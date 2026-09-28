Shakira Live: How to Watch Upcoming Madrid Show From Home

Shakira fans who are peeved about missing out on the four-time Grammy winner’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour run received some decidedly good news on Monday (Sept. 28).

The Oct. 3 date, part of the singer’s ES Latina European Residency in Madrid, will stream live on Prime Video. Fans can also tune in via the Amazon Music app and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

“The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has become more than I could ever have imagined, and I am so proud of it,” Shakira said in a statement shared with Complex. “I’m so excited to take it even further by sharing this special evening with fans around the world, together with Amazon Music.”