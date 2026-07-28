Shakira Quietly Changes ‘She-Wolf’ Commandment That Threw Shade at Clara Chia

Shakira has made a subtle but major change to a trademark of her ongoing tour.
The Colombian superstar recently wrapped up the second and final U.S. leg of her blockbuster Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on Saturday (July 25) at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall.
The tour’s second leg, subtitled the “World Cup Edition,” saw several updates to the show, which still kept fans dancing from their seats and in the aisles as Shaki slingshotted through hits like “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Chantaje,” “Whenever, Wherever,” plus the additions of fan-favorite “Can’t Remember To Forget You,” “Zoo” from the Zootopia 2 soundtrack, and her latest World Cup anthem, “Dai Dai.”
Another noticeable change came during the show’s final interlude when a list of “She-Wolf commandments” appeared on the jumbo screen—but without the usual shade at Clara Chia Martí, the girlfriend of Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué.
The singer’s biggest fans will recall that the ninth commandment typically reads, “She-Wolves will not covet their neighbors' possessions. ¡Claramente!”
However, at the performance in Atlantic City, the word “Claramente” (“clearly”) was removed.
Through a series of fan-uploaded videos shared to YouTube, Complex confirmed that the word did not appear during the same interlude when Shakira began the second leg of the tour on June 13 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
However, Shakira still closed out the show with her 2023 diss track, “BZRP Music Session #53,” which references her public split from Piqué and his relationship with Chia.
Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour played to sold-out stadiums across Latin America and North America after she began the trek in Rio de Janeiro in February 2025. The star performed historic concerts at Mexico City’s Zocaló for 400,000 fans in March and then 2 million fans in Brazil’s Copacabana Beach.
In September, Shakira will conclude her tour with a 12-night European residency at a bespoke venue in Madrid called Estadio Shakira, which is built to seat 50,000 fans per night. According to a press release from Live Nation, the singer broke sales records by selling over half a million tickets in just a few hours for the residency.