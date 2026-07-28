Shakira Quietly Changes ‘She-Wolf’ Commandment That Threw Shade at Clara Chia

Shakira has made a subtle but major change to a trademark of her ongoing tour.

The Colombian superstar recently wrapped up the second and final U.S. leg of her blockbuster Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on Saturday (July 25) at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall.

The tour’s second leg, subtitled the “World Cup Edition,” saw several updates to the show, which still kept fans dancing from their seats and in the aisles as Shaki slingshotted through hits like “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Chantaje,” “Whenever, Wherever,” plus the additions of fan-favorite “Can’t Remember To Forget You,” “Zoo” from the Zootopia 2 soundtrack, and her latest World Cup anthem, “Dai Dai.”

Another noticeable change came during the show’s final interlude when a list of “She-Wolf commandments” appeared on the jumbo screen—but without the usual shade at Clara Chia Martí, the girlfriend of Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué.

The singer’s biggest fans will recall that the ninth commandment typically reads, “She-Wolves will not covet their neighbors' possessions. ¡Claramente!”