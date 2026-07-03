Selena

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Eiza Gonzalez smiling during an interview with Complex News, wearing a yellow top, with long wavy hair.
Pop Culture

Eiza González Names the Latin Pop Icons on Her Personal Mount Rushmore

The 'In the Grey' actress is looking back on the artists who defined her upbringing and musical taste.

Alex Ocho59 days ago
Fans Honor Selena 31 Years After Her Murder
Pop Culture

Selena Fans Mark 31 Years Since Her Death With Tributes Across Texas

From vigils and museum visits to viral clips, fans across Texas and beyond are honoring Selena as her influence continues to grow decades after her death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo108 days ago
Selena's Family Sues SHEIN for Unauthorized Clothing Line
Pop Culture

Selena’s Sister Sues SHEIN Over Alleged Bootleg Merch

Suzette Quintanilla is suing SHEIN, accusing the retailer of selling clothing featuring Selena’s image without permission.

Bernadette Giacomazzo126 days ago
Two men posing outside a building. The man on the left wears sunglasses and a black jacket, while the man on the right wears a beige suit.
Music

Selena’s Husband Chris Perez Honors Late Father-In-Law, Abraham Quintanilla: ‘A Force of Nature'

The former Selena y Los Dinos guitarist paid tribute to his late father-in-law.

Alex Ocho213 days ago
Selena dad
Music

Singing Icon Selena's Dad Abraham Quintanilla Is Dead, But No Cause of Death Given

Selena Quintanilla's father, Abraham Quintanilla, endured his daughter's death right as she was poisoned to achieve massive stardom.

Jessica Mcbride216 days ago
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New Selena Documentary Offers Never-Before-Seen Footage from Family Vault
Pop Culture

New Selena Documentary Offers Never-Before-Seen Footage From Family Vault

The documentary, 'Selena y Los Dinos: A Family's Legacy,' was released on Netflix on Monday, November 17.

Bernadette Giacomazzo240 days ago
Selena Quintanilla holds a Grammy Award, smiling in a sparkling dress, with Grammy logos in the background.
Music

Selena Struggles With Fame in New Netflix Documentary Trailer: ‘Tired of Being on Camera’

'Selena y Los Dinos,' a new documentary featuring never-before-seen footage of the Mexican-American icon, premieres on November 17.

Alex Ocho269 days ago
(L) Chris Pérez in a suit with sunglasses. (Center) Selena Quintanilla in a white blouse. (R) Jennifer Lopez smiling in a denim shirt.
Music

Selena's Widower Recalls Singer Watching Jennifer Lopez on TV: ‘Weird How Things Turn Out’

Selena's widower recalled that she was unknowingly watching her future biopic actress.

Alex Ocho271 days ago
Album cover featuring Selena with "Dreaming of You" text and 30th anniversary edition label.
Music

Selena's 'Dreaming Of You' Album - How to Buy on Vinyl

The Latin superstar's timeless English-crossover album is available now on vinyl at Complex.

Complex Staff334 days ago
(L) Suzette Quintanilla at an event with a black outfit. (R) Selena, circa 1994, with red lipstick and earrings.
Music

Selena’s Sister Says She Was Too Lost in Her Grief to ‘Care’ About 'Dreaming of You' Album

Suzette Quintanilla announced a remastered, 30th-anniversary edition of "Dreaming of You" will be released on vinyl, CD, and cassette in July.

Alex Ocho414 days ago
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Album cover of "Entre a Mi Mundo" by Selena, featuring her in a black and white striped jacket with red lipstick.
Music

Selena's 'Entre a Mi Mundo' - How to Buy on Picture Disc Vinyl

The Tejano singer's iconic 1992 album, featuring "Como la Flor," is available for the first time on vinyl at the Complex Shop.

Complex Staff437 days ago
Selena Quintanilla
Music

Brother of Selena’s Killer Claims Singer Wasn’t Intended Target

Armando Saldívar insists his sister did not kill the iconic Tejano singer in 1995.

Alex Ocho472 days ago
Yolanda Saldivar denied parole in Selena's killing
Music

Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Denied Parole, Late Singer's Family 'Grateful' for Decision

Saldívar received a life sentence for the 1995 murder of Selena Quintanilla-Perez. Her next parole review is set for 2030.

Joshua Espinoza477 days ago
A split image of Selena Quintanilla with long dark hair and red lipstick, and her convicted killer, Yolanda Salidvar, with short gray hair in a white shirt.
Music

Yolanda Saldívar's Family Claims Selena Quintanilla’s 'Aggressive' Confrontation Led to Death

"If Selena had confronted her differently, this never would have happened," said Saldívar's family member about the late Tejano superstar.

Alex Ocho487 days ago
Image of Selena Quintanilla in a glamorous dress at an event, and an Yolanda Saldivar in a white shirt in a different setting.
Music

Selena’s Murderer Yolanda Saldivar Seeks Parole After 30 Years

Yolanda Saldivar, who was convicted of killing the late Tejano singer in 1995, reportedly has her fellow inmates putting "a target on her back."

Alex Ocho564 days ago
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Selena, Yolanda Saldívar, and Shakira. Selena is in a white lace outfit. Yolanda Saldívar is seen clasping her hands. Shakira is in a strapless, red gown
Music

No, Selena's Killer Yolanda Saldivar Didn’t Say She Wants to Work With Shakira After She’s Released on Parole

Rumors emerged online that the Tejano superstar's convicted killer, who is eligible for parole next year, wants to work for the Colombian music icon.

Alex Ocho766 days ago
Music

Selena’s Father, Abraham Quintanilla, Slams Docuseries Featuring Singer’s Murderer

Quintanilla told reporters that the project does not have the involvement or support of his family.

Alex Ocho891 days ago
Music

Selena Quintanilla’s Killer Yolanda Saldivar, Who Is Up for Parole in 2025, Speaks in New Doc: ‘People Deserve to Know the Truth’

The late Grammy-Award winning Tejano singer was gunned down by Saldivar, her former fan club president, at a motel in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1995.

Alex Ocho894 days ago

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