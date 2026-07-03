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Eiza González Names the Latin Pop Icons on Her Personal Mount Rushmore
The 'In the Grey' actress is looking back on the artists who defined her upbringing and musical taste.
Selena Fans Mark 31 Years Since Her Death With Tributes Across Texas
From vigils and museum visits to viral clips, fans across Texas and beyond are honoring Selena as her influence continues to grow decades after her death.
Selena’s Sister Sues SHEIN Over Alleged Bootleg Merch
Suzette Quintanilla is suing SHEIN, accusing the retailer of selling clothing featuring Selena’s image without permission.
Selena’s Husband Chris Perez Honors Late Father-In-Law, Abraham Quintanilla: ‘A Force of Nature'
The former Selena y Los Dinos guitarist paid tribute to his late father-in-law.
Singing Icon Selena's Dad Abraham Quintanilla Is Dead, But No Cause of Death Given
Selena Quintanilla's father, Abraham Quintanilla, endured his daughter's death right as she was poisoned to achieve massive stardom.
New Selena Documentary Offers Never-Before-Seen Footage From Family Vault
The documentary, 'Selena y Los Dinos: A Family's Legacy,' was released on Netflix on Monday, November 17.
Selena Struggles With Fame in New Netflix Documentary Trailer: ‘Tired of Being on Camera’
'Selena y Los Dinos,' a new documentary featuring never-before-seen footage of the Mexican-American icon, premieres on November 17.
Selena's Widower Recalls Singer Watching Jennifer Lopez on TV: ‘Weird How Things Turn Out’
Selena's widower recalled that she was unknowingly watching her future biopic actress.
Selena's 'Dreaming Of You' Album - How to Buy on Vinyl
The Latin superstar's timeless English-crossover album is available now on vinyl at Complex.
Selena’s Sister Says She Was Too Lost in Her Grief to ‘Care’ About 'Dreaming of You' Album
Suzette Quintanilla announced a remastered, 30th-anniversary edition of "Dreaming of You" will be released on vinyl, CD, and cassette in July.
Selena's 'Entre a Mi Mundo' - How to Buy on Picture Disc Vinyl
The Tejano singer's iconic 1992 album, featuring "Como la Flor," is available for the first time on vinyl at the Complex Shop.
Brother of Selena’s Killer Claims Singer Wasn’t Intended Target
Armando Saldívar insists his sister did not kill the iconic Tejano singer in 1995.
Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Denied Parole, Late Singer's Family 'Grateful' for Decision
Saldívar received a life sentence for the 1995 murder of Selena Quintanilla-Perez. Her next parole review is set for 2030.
Yolanda Saldívar's Family Claims Selena Quintanilla’s 'Aggressive' Confrontation Led to Death
"If Selena had confronted her differently, this never would have happened," said Saldívar's family member about the late Tejano superstar.
Selena’s Murderer Yolanda Saldivar Seeks Parole After 30 Years
Yolanda Saldivar, who was convicted of killing the late Tejano singer in 1995, reportedly has her fellow inmates putting "a target on her back."
No, Selena's Killer Yolanda Saldivar Didn’t Say She Wants to Work With Shakira After She’s Released on Parole
Rumors emerged online that the Tejano superstar's convicted killer, who is eligible for parole next year, wants to work for the Colombian music icon.
Selena’s Father, Abraham Quintanilla, Slams Docuseries Featuring Singer’s Murderer
Quintanilla told reporters that the project does not have the involvement or support of his family.
Selena Quintanilla’s Killer Yolanda Saldivar, Who Is Up for Parole in 2025, Speaks in New Doc: ‘People Deserve to Know the Truth’
The late Grammy-Award winning Tejano singer was gunned down by Saldivar, her former fan club president, at a motel in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1995.