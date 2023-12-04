Quavo Spots Fan in Takeoff Tribute T-Shirt, Offers to Buy It From Him Immediately

While out and about in Tokyo, Quavo came across a fan wearing a Takeoff tribute t-shirt that caught his eye, spurring him to make an offer on the spot.
As seen in footage shared by Quavo himself, he was talking with a group of fans when he noticed the shirt and immediately shifted his attention, and his phone, in that direction.
“Oh, let me see that shirt, boy! … Yeah, boy, you got that motherfucker on!” Quavo is heard saying in the brief clip. “Let me see. Oh, that shirt hard. Where did you get this? Let me get one please. Can I have it?”
The fan then proceeds to take the shirt off, at which point Quavo offers to pay them for this act of generosity.
“What you want? I’ll give you some money for it,” he told the fan.
See the full moment below.
Takeoff, 28, was fatally shot in Houston in November 2022. At the time, he and Quavo were less than a month removed from the release of their Unc & Phew album Only Built for Infinity Links. Less than a year later, Quavo, serving as a representative of the Rocket Foundation, spoke on the personal importance of fighting to end gun violence during a visit to Congress.
Earlier in 2023, Quavo and Offset reunited for a moving tribute performance at the BET Awards. More recenty, Offset opened up in an interview with GQ about the difficulty of trying to write a full-fledged tribute song in honor of his fellow Migos alum. Per Offset, "the world is not ready" for such a song just yet.