Quavo Spots Fan in Takeoff Tribute T-Shirt, Offers to Buy It From Him Immediately

While out and about in Tokyo, Quavo came across a fan wearing a Takeoff tribute t-shirt that caught his eye, spurring him to make an offer on the spot.

As seen in footage shared by Quavo himself, he was talking with a group of fans when he noticed the shirt and immediately shifted his attention, and his phone, in that direction.

“Oh, let me see that shirt, boy! … Yeah, boy, you got that motherfucker on!” Quavo is heard saying in the brief clip. “Let me see. Oh, that shirt hard. Where did you get this? Let me get one please. Can I have it?”