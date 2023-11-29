Offset on Trying to Make Takeoff Tribute Track: 'The World Is Not Ready for It'

Offset speaks candidly on the difficulty of penning a tribute to Takeoff in a new interview that also sees the Set It Off artist revealing the career-changing advice he received from Tyler, the Creator.

During a conversation with Frazier Tharpe for GQ as part of the publication’s Men of the Year coverage, Offset briefly touched on Takeoff’s tragic death but pointed out he isn’t “ready to talk about that shit yet, first and foremost.” This stance also had an impact on his new album, Offset explained, because he didn’t want “dissing” and “that type of energy” on the Father of 4 follow-up.