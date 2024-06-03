Pete Rock Says He and CL Smooth 'Should Still Be Together,' Points to 'Growth' as Key Issue

From Rock’s perspective, the current state of his and Smooth’s creative relationship isn’t how things should have gone for the acclaimed duo.

"It should never be like this, ever," he said. "We should still be together but some things, you know, that I can’t really tell the whole public. Certain things happen in a partnership that just can’t be [told] and people don’t, won’t understand.”

Speaking further, Rock said he wishes Smooth "the best in life," as well as hopes he will one day make his own appearance on Drink Champs to "talk about his life and what our relationship was." These days, Rock emphasized, he himself has "experienced some growth" and is thus on "another plateau" at the moment.

Later, Rock spoke candidly about his disappointment the duo not at least commemorating release anniversaries together, telling the hosts he’s wishing "for healing" for Smooth so that they can "at least have grown men conversations."

All Souled Out, the duo’s debut EP through Elektra, arrived in 1991 and included the Rock-led single "The Creator." By 1995, Rock and Smooth had split, though they sporadically worked together in subsequent years, leading up to a full-fledged but sadly temporary reunion in 2010. A potential new album from the two was discussed publicly during the reunion era but ultimately never materialized.

In an Instagram update on Sunday, Rock, whose "Wise Up" track with Common arrived in May, added a bit more insight to his comments about the duo’s differences, as well as elaborated on his aversion to airing out any perceived dirty laundry.

"Fuck drama," Rock wrote.