NBA Ben 10 Defends Alleged Shooter Allstar JR Despite Being Left Paralyzed: ‘He Ain’t Do S**t Wrong’

NBA Ben 10 is defending Allstar JR despite being left paralyzed following the Houston shooting that landed the Detroit rapper behind bars. Ben 10, whose real name is Ben Anthony Fields, recently spoke about the April 8 shooting and made it clear he doesn't believe Allstar JR should be imprisoned over what happened. "The whole thing went wrong but hey... if I ain't know the truth behind it... he ain't do shit wrong but take care of business," Ben 10 said in a clip circulated by MyMixtapez and other social media accounts.

His comments are notable considering the injuries he suffered during the incident. Court records state that Ben 10 sustained a spinal injury that left him without feeling below his waist. He has since appeared on social media using a wheelchair. The shooting happened at Confessions restaurant in Houston's Upper Kirby neighborhood. According to investigators, several people approached Allstar JR, whose real name is Jeremy Christopher Ford, and allegedly attempted to rob him of jewelry. Surveillance footage reportedly captured a physical confrontation involving Ford and multiple people. Authorities allege that a firearm fell to the ground during the struggle before Ford picked it up and began shooting. Three people were struck, including two who suffered critical injuries. Prosecutors have alleged that Ford continued shooting after the initial gunfire and approached Ben 10 before firing three additional rounds at close range. Authorities further claim Ford attempted to shoot Ben 10 in the head after the weapon appeared to run out of ammunition, then pistol-whipped him and spit on him. The gun was allegedly hidden behind a hostess stand before Ford left the restaurant in an Escalade.