NBA Ben 10 Defends Alleged Shooter Allstar JR Despite Being Left Paralyzed: ‘He Ain’t Do S**t Wrong’

NBA Ben 10 is defending Allstar JR despite being left paralyzed following the Houston shooting that landed the Detroit rapper behind bars.
Ben 10, whose real name is Ben Anthony Fields, recently spoke about the April 8 shooting and made it clear he doesn't believe Allstar JR should be imprisoned over what happened.
"The whole thing went wrong but hey... if I ain't know the truth behind it... he ain't do shit wrong but take care of business," Ben 10 said in a clip circulated by MyMixtapez and other social media accounts.
His comments are notable considering the injuries he suffered during the incident. Court records state that Ben 10 sustained a spinal injury that left him without feeling below his waist. He has since appeared on social media using a wheelchair.
The shooting happened at Confessions restaurant in Houston's Upper Kirby neighborhood. According to investigators, several people approached Allstar JR, whose real name is Jeremy Christopher Ford, and allegedly attempted to rob him of jewelry.
Surveillance footage reportedly captured a physical confrontation involving Ford and multiple people. Authorities allege that a firearm fell to the ground during the struggle before Ford picked it up and began shooting. Three people were struck, including two who suffered critical injuries.
Prosecutors have alleged that Ford continued shooting after the initial gunfire and approached Ben 10 before firing three additional rounds at close range. Authorities further claim Ford attempted to shoot Ben 10 in the head after the weapon appeared to run out of ammunition, then pistol-whipped him and spit on him.
The gun was allegedly hidden behind a hostess stand before Ford left the restaurant in an Escalade.
Some social media accounts have claimed the confrontation began with an attempt by members of Ben 10's group to take Ford's chain. Ben 10's latest comments appear to support the broader argument that Ford was responding to the situation rather than initiating it, though he did not detail exactly what happened in the clip.
Ford, 36, was arrested in Michigan later that month and has been denied bond. He faces an aggravated assault charge in Harris County involving a traumatic brain or spine injury enhancement, along with a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Following the shooting, Allstar JR also drew attention for releasing "Mob United," where he appeared to reference the incident with the lyric, "Shootout right there at Confessions, now I'm 2-0."
Prosecutors have argued that the accompanying video references and reenacts portions of the confrontation.