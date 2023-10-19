Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment to 'Amicably Part Ways'

Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment are now set to “amicably part ways” after reaching a settlement.

As fans will note, Megan and 1501 have both been in and out of headlines in connection with their years-long legal battle. Most recently, Megan sued the label after her 2021 release Something for Thee Hotties was not technically counted as an “album" under her deal.

In a statement shared with Rolling Stone on Thursday, a 1501 spokesperson said a “confidential settlement” had been reached between the two parties, thus bringing to an end a situation that has partially played out in the press since 2020.

“As part of the arrangement, both parties have agreed to amicably part ways,” the spokesperson told the publication, adding that both sides were "pleased to put this matter them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses.”

Just last week, Megan gave fans an update on her next project, revealing in an Instagram Live session that she was on "no label" at the moment.

"I have no label right now and we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets," she told fans, adding that this will mark the first time she's been fully independent "since it was just me and my momma."