Music

Lil Durk's Father Argues Evidence in Son's Murder-for-Hire Trial Is 'So Weak'

A jury is expected to begin deliberations soon.

Durk wearing sunglasses and a colorful striped jacket holds a Grammy award, standing in front of a backdrop with CBS and Paramount+ logos.
Image via Getty/Frazer Harrison

Lil Durk’s father argues the evidence presented in his son’s murder-for-hire trial is “so weak.”

In a livestreamed conversation with N3on on Monday (Sept. 7), Durk’s father, Dontay Banks Sr., also known as Abdul Haqq or “Big Durk,” included witnesses in the case when sharing his criticism.

“The fact that these people, these witnesses, and this evidence is so weak, you know? So weak. … People ain’t focusing on that. Why is the government doing it?” Durk’s father said when asked which part of the case he believes isn’t getting enough attention.

Looking ahead, Big Durk expressed hope that the jury in the case sees things the same way.

“When you listen to the witnesses, ain’t nobody’s story the same,” he added before illustrating his point with a hypothetical scenario involving a can on a table. “If me and you sitting here, we see this can on the table, me and you can testify that can was on the table. The can is white and gray. But you get in there and say, ‘I ain’t see a can on there’? It’s the only thing on the table! So, it’s just one of those things right here. Come on, now. Ain’t nobody’s story consistent.”

Key to the opposing arguments in the Durk case, as previously reported by Jaelani Turner-Williams for Complex, are differing views on whether to bring in Pinkerton liability. For those unfamiliar, this legal rule focuses on holding an accused party responsible for actions carried out by co-conspirators.

“Mere knowledge that others are planning to commit, are committing, or have committed a crime does not make Mr. Banks guilty of those crimes,” Durk’s legal team argued in recently obtained legal docs.

Following closing arguments, the jury will soon begin deliberations in the case, which has drawn in-court support for Durk from MGK and the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

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