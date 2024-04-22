Kid Cudi Says He Broke His Foot During Coachella Set: 'This Is All a Bit Crazy'

Kid Cudi says he broke his foot while performing as part of the 2024 Coachella lineup this weekend.
In a tweet shared Sunday night, Cudi let fans know he was leaving the hospital after sustaining the injury during his Sahara tent set, which marked a last-minute addition to the festival.
"Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show," Cudi said. "Just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big."
Per the Desert Sun, the injury in question occurred toward the end of Cudi’s set. Footage showed Cudi jumping from the stage, down to the audience's level near the barricade. At this point, it was clear Cudi had injured himself, as a festival official quickly comes to his aid. Meanwhile, Cudi's "Memories" can be heard in the background.
This summer, Cudi is set to kick off his Engage the Rage World Tour with a show at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The tour features main support from Pusha T and will also touch down in Nashville, Duluth, Toronto, San Diego, Berlin, Milan, Paris, and elsewhere. Additionally, Cudi is slated to join Red Hot Chili Peppers for two dates on the band's latest North American trek.
Last week, Cudi announced his engagement to menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore.
"Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola," Cudi said when sharing photos of the two from the recent Knuckles premiere in London. As Cudi noted at the time, "happy Cud" is now in "full effect."
Other performers at Coachella's second weekend included Doja Cat, No Doubt, Tyler, the Creator, J Balvin, Lana Del Rey, Reneé Rapp, Lil Yachty, Taking Back Sunday, Grimes, and more. The first weekend, notably, employed the use of a neuralyzer.