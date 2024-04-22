Kid Cudi Says He Broke His Foot During Coachella Set: 'This Is All a Bit Crazy'

Kid Cudi says he broke his foot while performing as part of the 2024 Coachella lineup this weekend.

In a tweet shared Sunday night, Cudi let fans know he was leaving the hospital after sustaining the injury during his Sahara tent set, which marked a last-minute addition to the festival.

"Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show," Cudi said. "Just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big."