Pusha T Jokes 'Not a Pinky Nail' Has Been Laid on Him Despite Drake’s 'Mob Talk'

Pusha T had a playful response to a fan’s recent assessment of Drake’s “mob talk.”
Though it shouldn't need reminding this many years into King Push's issues with the "Summer Games" sequel denier, the latter's catalog has indeed featured numerous subliminals. Most recently, for example, subs-centered speculation was pervasive in the days following For All the Dogs' rollout last October.
Amid the current chaos surrounding matters of the "Like That" variety, a fan tagged Push in a tweet about Drake's choice words over the years.
"I just wanted to point out that after all these years of mob talk from Drake, nobody ever laid a finger on [Pusha T]," @YoQueue said on Tuesday via Twitter, a site I will likely always refuse to refer to as X.
Push was swift to respond, quickly offering up, "Not a pinky nail."
Of course, there's been a lot (truly a lot) going on in the Drakeiverse lately. In our post-"Like That" existence, the updates have been nearly constant in terms of perceived responses to Kendrick Lamar's verse, not to mention fans' disappointment that an expected Bfb Da Packman collaboration ultimately didn't get a release. Speculated issues between Future and Drake have also received a great deal of attention.
Drake has largely kept things cryptic in recent days, including via two promptly headlined IG updates.
"They rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy," the 6 god wrote in a Stories update late last month, followed not long after by one in which he said he's "down to make it worse."
As for Pusha T, he's soon set to join Kid Cudi for the Insano: Engage the Rage tour.