Kid Cudi and Ken Carson Enlisted by Red Hot Chili Peppers for Upcoming Tour

Kid Cudi, fresh off his ComplexCon 2023 performance, is among those enlisted by Red Hot Chili Peppers for an upcoming North American tour.

Monday, the Grammy-winning band, whose most recent album Return of the Dream Canteen saw them again working with Rick Rubin, announced support and dates for the 2024 trek. The run of newly unveiled shows starts May 28 at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington. Ken Carson and IRONTOM have been tapped as special guests of this date and several others on the schedule. Cudi, meanwhile, is on the lineup in Salt Lake City and Burgettstown.

RHCP’s roster of special guests on the tour also includes Ice Cube, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti & Egypt80, and Wand. Following a Citi presale on Dec. 5 and an artist presale on Dec. 6, general on-sale for tickets kicks off this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.