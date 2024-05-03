As for when that potential bomb might drop, the general consensus among fans is that it’s unlikely Drake will keep the people waiting. As of press time, however, the 6 God had not addressed the timestamp series-subverting diss extender from Kendrick.

Prior to "6:16 in LA," the immediate post-"Euphoria" landscape had everyone in debate mode over who was in the victor position. Joe Budden, for example, gave the honor to Kendrick, albeit with the caveat that he still has love for Drake and will "love him more if he do what he needs to do." Cam'ron and Mase, meanwhile, both agreed on a recent episode of It Is What It Is that Drake was "winning" so far.

As for 50, he’s been quite the fan of Drake’s diss moves in this beef. In April, the G-Unit Film & TV founder, speaking from a position of "professional expert opinion on this matter," told everyone to "leave this man alone" after Drizzy’s (ultimately removed) "Taylor Made Freestyle" diss, which controversially employed A.I. methods to emulate the voices of Snoop Dogg and the late 2Pac. 50 was also fond of the previously released "Push Ups."