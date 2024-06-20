Here's Kendrick Lamar's Setlist for 'The Pop Out' Concert

After opening his set with “Euphoria,” Dot rounded out his performance with hits from good kid, m.A.A.d city, DAMN., and To Pimp a Butterfly. For “6:16 in LA,” Lamar was joined by Ab-Soul; Jay Rock came on stage for “Win” and “King’s Dead,” and “Collard Greens” saw an appearance from Schoolboy Q. Dr Dre. arrived on stage last for “Still D.R.E,” “California Love,” and the six-peat finale, “Not Like Us.”

Kenny’s set was rounded out with “DNA.,” “Element,” “Alright,” “Swimming Pools,” “Money Trees,” “That Part,” “King Kunta,” “M.A.A.D. City,” “Humble.,” and “Like That.”

In addition to the Black Hippy reunion and Dre cameo, the show saw a set with Mustard, which featured performances from Tyler the Creator, YG, Steve Lacy, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla Sign, Dom Kennedy, Blxst, and 310babii.